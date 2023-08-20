PHOTOS/VIDEO: 2023 Fremont County Pink Ribbon Run breast cancer awareness 5K

(Riverton, WY) – Dozens of 5k goers helped raise breast cancer awareness at the 3rd annual Fremont County Pink Ribbon Run, held yesterday, Saturday, August 19 at the SageWest Riverton Campus. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Put on by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) and SageWest, the Run kicked off at 7am with team registration, information from resource booths, snacks, kids activities, and a helicopter fly-in from Guardian Flight.

MCs Jerrad Anderson and Charene Herrera then introduced WBCI Executive Director Kelly Morgan and SageWest CEO John Whiteside, and also shared a letter written by Senator John Barrasso.

Advertisement

Following their words, breast cancer survivors in attendance were given flowers while the Run’s survivor song, “This Girl Is On Fire” by Alicia Keys, was played.

Committee co-chair Marty Brammer was then invited to the stage to introduce this year’s Honorary Survivor, Manuela Twitchell.

“There is always hope,” Twitchell told the attendees. “The most important thing, I believe, that I have done to make it through the year of the unknown, was to stay calm and peaceful, and to look for joy.”

(To hear Twitchell’s story, check out her interview with Herrera on the County 10 Podcast.)

Advertisement

After Twitchell left nary a dry eye in the crowd, folks from the VFW and American Legion presented the colors, and Ron Burton conducted the Elder Ceremony with a sage blessing and prayer for willing race participants. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 MC extraordinaires Jerrad Anderson and Charene Herrera. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 Marty Bramer introduces Manuela Twitchell. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 Breast Cancer survivor Manuela Twitchell. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



Once the opening ceremonies wrapped up, it was time for racers to take their mark and officially start the 5K. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



After the last racers made their way across the finish line, Anderson and Herrera announced the winners, and SageWest’s Marketing and Communications Director Lindsey Anderson was honored for her continued support of WBCI and breast cancer awareness (all this, while Waffles the dog quite adorably stole both the spotlight and the raffle winner’s stuffed animal.)

Advertisement

SageWest’s Lindsey Anderson is thanked. Vince Tropea, County 10 Waffles the dog didn;t want to walk home empty handed. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



The 5K top finishers are listed below.

Women:

1st Place – Casey Adams

2nd Place – Faye Hellyer

3rd Place – Lisa Appelhans

Men:

Advertisement

1st Place – Scott Groenke

2nd Place – Lonnie Adam

3rd Place – Logan Gardner

Team:

Best Team Name – Pink Power

Most Team Members – Pink Power

Team That Raised the Most Money – Pink Power

Congratulations to all the participants/event organizers/sponsors, and here’s to looking forward to the 2024 5K!