307 Thrift moved to new location

(Riverton, WY) – 307 Thrift has moved locations to 401 E Main Street in Riverton and will be holding a grand opening at their new location Saturday, March 18 at noon. The WYRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center will provide a ribbon cutting to celebrate the event.

“We are so thankful for this amazing community,” said owner Sheila McCool. “Within months we outgrew our original location and needed to expand. We were literately bursting at the seams. As luck would have it, we found the best location in Riverton, ‘Main and Broadway,’ in the old Ohana Ink location and we jumped at it, when they say timing is everything, it sure rang true this moment.

“On a cold Friday evening, we closed early around 4pm and said let’s move the store to the corner and with the wind towards our back we grabbed an armful of clothes and headed up Main St. towards our final destination.

“We thought, how are we going to move all this stock, and just like that before the question could even be answered, Riverton didn’t disappoint. Residents saw we were moving and jumped in to support. Cars were pulling over and people were helping, and an entire store was moved in one night! We are so thankful for this amazing community we call home and the people we call family. Thank you to all of you who have been there to encourage and support us, this truly is an amazing community.”

WY Riverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center Executive Director Sam Tower added, “I love this place. I have a number of children who love to shop at thrift stores, and 307 Thrift is one of their favorite ones to go to. The owners are friendly and helpful, and it seems every time we go there, we find something we just have to buy.”

For additional information or questions, please contact Sam Tower at the WYRiverton Chamber & Visitors Center.