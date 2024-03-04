More

    2024 Mascot Challenge: Round 2 match-ups set; Voting open through Wednesday

    County 10
    County 10

    (Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 County 10 Mascot Challenge powered by Porter’s Supply Company is ready for round two!

    Four mascots were eliminated after receiving the least votes in round one. Those include; the Central Wyoming College Rustlers, Dubois Rams, Wind River Cougars and Wyoming Indian Chiefs.

    The remaining eight mascots now move into head-to-head match-ups based on the seeds they received from the overall voting in round one. Match-ups include:

    Advertisement

    #1 Riverton Wolverines Vs. #8 Lander Tigers

    #4 Shoshoni Wranglers Vs. #5 St Stephens Eagles

    #2 Pathfinder Panthers Vs. #7 Arapaho Charter Warriors

    #3 Fort Washakie Eagles Vs. #6 Frontier Academy Phoenix

    Advertisement

    In total, 29,074 votes were cast in round one!

    Round two is open March 4-6th! Get those votes in to move your favorite mascot on to the final 4 in Round 3!

    CLICK HERE TO VOTE!

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.