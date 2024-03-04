2024 Mascot Challenge: Round 2 match-ups set; Voting open through Wednesday

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 County 10 Mascot Challenge powered by Porter’s Supply Company is ready for round two!

Four mascots were eliminated after receiving the least votes in round one. Those include; the Central Wyoming College Rustlers, Dubois Rams, Wind River Cougars and Wyoming Indian Chiefs.

The remaining eight mascots now move into head-to-head match-ups based on the seeds they received from the overall voting in round one. Match-ups include:

#1 Riverton Wolverines Vs. #8 Lander Tigers

#4 Shoshoni Wranglers Vs. #5 St Stephens Eagles

#2 Pathfinder Panthers Vs. #7 Arapaho Charter Warriors

#3 Fort Washakie Eagles Vs. #6 Frontier Academy Phoenix

In total, 29,074 votes were cast in round one!

Round two is open March 4-6th! Get those votes in to move your favorite mascot on to the final 4 in Round 3!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE!

