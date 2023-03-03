2023 Mascot Challenge: Two tight races in last hours of final four voting!

Jerrad Anderson
(Fremont County, WY) – Over 23,000 votes total have been cast in the 2023 County 10 Mascot Challenge powered by Porter’s Supply Company’s final four!

The Shoshoni Wranglers and Arapaho Charter Warriors have been nearly 50 / 50 throughout the voting and continue to be separated by less than just a few votes Friday morning.

As of 7:00 a.m. Friday, St. Stephens’ Eagles hold a slim lead over the Pathfinder Panthers.

Final four voting wraps up Friday afternoon, CLICK HERE TO VOTE!

We’ll announce our championship round shortly after polls close.

