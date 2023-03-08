2023 Mascot Challenge: Over 40,000 votes; Wranglers and Panthers remain nearly tied!

(Fremont County, WY) – To say school spirit is AMAZING at Shoshoni High School and Lander’s Pathfinder High School is an understatement.

Both of these school’s students and support networks have been amazing since the dawn of our Mascot Challenge. Again this year, both groups are casting tens of thousands of votes for their favorite mascot. As of Wednesday morning, over 40,000 votes have been cast and we have almost no separation between the two teams!

Voting continues through Friday afternoon right here!

Advertisement

Porter’s Supply Company, Edward Jones’ Mick Pryor and Farm Bureau Insurance’s Sammi Hegwer are making our championship round possible!