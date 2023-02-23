2023 Lander Brewfest to take place at Pioneer Museum

(Lander, WY) – The 2023 Lander Brewfest, scheduled for June 9 & 10, will move from its home the last few years in City Park, to the Fremont County Pioneer Museum/Museum of the American West-Lander.

The announcement was made on the Lander Brewfest Facebook page, on February 23.

“Due to a high chance that City Park will be flooded during June, Lander Brewfest is moving to the beautiful Fremont County Pioneer Museum/Museum of the American West-Lander!”

Be on the lookout for more Lander Brewfest updates from County 10 as the dates get closer!