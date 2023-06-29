2023 Art Banner Project winners announced

(Riverton, WY) – The votes were tallied, and two paintings from Riverton artists were selected as this year’s winners for the Art Banner Project. The public selected the paintings during a two-week voting period earlier this month.

Lilly Riter and Linda Eppinger Johnson painted this year’s winning pieces. They each received $400, which was donated by RTO Point S. Brent and Rochelle Sheldon with RTO Point S present Linda with her check (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Brent and Rochelle Sheldon with RTO Point S present Lilly with her check (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Lilly’s “Elephants in Flowers” is an acrylic on canvas, and Linda’s “Pink Indian Paintbrush” is a watercolor.

Both have been painting their entire lives they shared. Lilly poses with her piece “Elephants in Flowers” (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Linda poses with her piece “Pink Indian Paintbrush” (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Within the next year, the two pieces will be enlarged and mounted on a building in Riverton or Hudson.

The Art Banner Project is a philanthropic group, including Hal Herron and Mike Martin, that beautifies Riverton and surrounding areas with larger-than-life-sized art. Some 17 art banners have been produced and hung throughout Riverton. Examples can be seen on Main Street, the Library, and many Riverton schools.

A Destination Development Program grant from the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the Wind River Visitors Council funds this project.

