2023 Riverton Art Banner Project seeking original paintings for Riverton, Hudson area; May 30 submission deadline

(Fremont County, WY) – The Riverton Art Banner Project is once again soliciting original paintings to be printed on banner material and displayed on the sides of buildings in the Riverton, Hudson area.

This is an opportunity to expand the visibility of Fremont County artists.

This project is funded by a Destination Development Program grant from the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the Wind River Visitors Council.

Who is able to submit? Fremont County artists.

Type of artwork considered. Paintings, any medium.

Genre: Open, no reservations. I.e., abstract to landscapes to still life.

Winners: two (2) artists will be selected.

Compensation: Winners will receive $400 each.

Competition Details:

1. Participating artists may select one (1) painting for submission. The artists’ paintings should be delivered to the Riverton Library no later than Tuesday, May 30 at 4 PM.

2. Should submittals exceed forty (40) in number, the Banner Committee will pre-judge to reduce the number of paintings to be voted on…an amount not to exceed 30 – 40.

3. The Artists’ paintings will be put on public display for two (2) weeks at the Riverton Library. Riverton Library display dates: June 6 – June 20 (1330 W. Park Ave., 856-3556).

4. Public voting. The voting is open to the public with ONE VOTE allowed PER PERSON. Ballots will be available at the Riverton Library. Voting begins Tuesday, June 6 and ends Tuesday, June 20th.

5. The votes will be tallied and winners announced on or before Friday, June 30.

6. High resolution photos will be taken of the winning paintings.

7. The photos will then be sent to the banner printing company in Denver.

8. The Banners will then be displayed on select Riverton and/or Hudson buildings within one year.

Background:

The Art Banner Project is a philanthropic group dedicated to beautifying Riverton and surrounds with larger than life-sized art. To date, some 17 art banners have been produced and hung throughout Riverton. Examples can be seen on Main Street, the Library and on many Riverton schools.

The Wind River Visitors Councils’ mission (windriver.org) is to stimulate tourism by increasing awareness of, and encouraging visitation to the unique destinations, activities and events in Wind River Country. It supports many initiatives that foster county tourism and markets the wonderful attributes of Wind River Country to the world. Their generous donation makes this Call for Local Artists a reality.

PLEASE NOTE:

A. THE BANNER PROJECT IS NOT BUYING THE SELECTED PAINTINGS. THE ARTIST WILL STILL OWN THE ORIGINAL PAINTING. WE WILL, HOWEVER, NEED AUTHORIZATION TO PHOTOGRAPH AND PRINT THE ART BANNER WITH THE WORK DISPLAYED.

B. THERE IS NO GUARANTEE THAT A WINNING IMAGE WILL BE DISPLAYED ON A BUILDING. DISPLAYING BANNERS ON BUILDINGS REQUIRES THE BUILDING OWNER TO AGREE TO 1) ALLOW THE BANNER TO BE INSTALLED AND 2) AGREEMENT WITH THE IMAGE TO BE DISPLAYED.

C. IF INSUFFICIENT ARTISTS PARTICIPATE, THE PROJECT WILL BE POSTPONED.

Questions should be directed to: Hal Herron 307-851-2742 or [email protected], or Mike Martin 307-709-9229 or [email protected].