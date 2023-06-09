Voting for Art Banner Project closes on June 20

(Riverton, WY) – Voting is currently underway for the 2023 Art Banner Project. The community is asked to cast their vote for one of the 21 entries that will be enlarged and mounted to the side of buildings in Riverton or Hudson within the next year.

Voting concludes on June 20, and ballots can be submitted in person at the Riverton Library, 1330 W. Park Ave. The voting is open to the public, with one vote allowed per person.

The votes will be tallied, and winners will be announced on or before Friday, June 30. The two artists with the most votes will each receive $400, which was donated by RTO Point S earlier this month.

Check out the photos of the entries below, and head over to Riverton Library to cast your vote! “Mom’s Butterfly” “Henrietta” “Pink Indian Paintbrush” “Breccia Cliffs” “Jingle Dancer #1” “Elephants in Flowers” “High Country” “Road Show” “Blissful Moment” “Packing In” “Rainbow & Me” “Gold” “Refracted” “Spirit of the Prairie” “Rendezvous Ride” “The Perfect Storm” “Whispers of Spring” “Sunrise Serenity” “The Mustang Darla, In The Wind Rivers” “Kingdom Lost” “Bug Lady”