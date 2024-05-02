In loving memory, Jewell DeLora Track

Jewell DeLora Track

Sunrise October 17, 1989

Sunset April 23, 2024

She was Baptized LDS Mormon she also believed in her Traditional Native American ways. Jewell died in Billings hospital April 23, 2024.

Jewell Track was born in Lander Wyoming to Jane Track and Patrick O’Neal lll. She was 34, years old. Her Grandmother The late Delores Track gave her the name (Juju Bear) Most of her friends and family members knew her by that name. Juju enjoyed cruising around in Big Bertha and she liked going to the casino. Most of all she loved spending time with her Donna Rae

A prayer service was

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 7:00 pm

Interment was at TRACK Cemetery.

97 Crooked Creek Rd in Fort Washakie, WY, 82514

She is survived by her Parents Jane and Pat. Grandmother June O’NEAL. Sisters, Shasta Wesaw; Brothers, Neal Track, Galen Track Sr. Reuben Afraid of His Track, Tuffy Track, Chad Track, Miah Track Guster Track Jordan Track Josiah Track.

Pallbearers:

Aaron Big knife

Tristan Wesaw

Shane Wesaw

Little wind Lebeau

Lloyd White

Whitman Nideo

Tim O’Neal

Ben Goggles

Grey Burnett Sr.

Aunts; Alreda Track, Mazie Goggles Rose Goggles (Dean), Marilyn Tillman, Elaine Weed, Darlene McGill, Rhonda Haukaas and Cathy Ute Grandmother June O’NEAL and Bea Haukaas

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Delores (Robertson) Track and Raymond Track Jr.

Other family members

Track, Weed, Weeks, Hill, Tillman.

The family apologizes if anyone was left out,

They know you are loved and appreciated.

Services under the direction of Wind Dancer