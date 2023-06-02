RTO Point S donates to Art Banner Project

(Riverton, WY) – The Art Banner Project announced Thursday that RTO Point S has donated $800 to pay the winning artists. A Call for Painters was issued in May to solicit artists for submittals. The paintings will be on public display from July 6 – 20, where the public will be called upon to vote for the winners. There will be two “winning” artists who will each receive $400.

After the winning artists and their paintings are announced, a high-resolution photo will taken and then printed on a banner to be installed on buildings in Riverton.

Brent and Rochelle Sheldon with RTO Point S said that “they love the art banners displayed

around town and wanted to support adding more to the community. Adding Fremont County artists to the mix of masters that are currently on display…is a nice touch.”

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of the Art Banner Project, Messrs Herron and Martin expressed their

gratitude by stating: “Having community-minded companies like RTO Point S support our larger than life-sized art initiative is wonderful. It is donations like this that keep our Riverton beautification project moving forward.”