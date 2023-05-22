Art Banner Project deadline approaches

(Fremont County, WY) – Displays of art banners from museums around the country have been mounted on buildings around Riverton and surrounding areas for around two decades. And after a local call for artists in 2021, two paintings now on display were done by local artists.

The Art Banner Project is back at it again, and hopes to have two more original pieces from local artists displayed in Riverton and Hudson. The deadline to drop-off your original painting to the Riverton Library is Tuesday, May 30 at 4 pm.

The two winners will receive $400 each, and there is no set genre of painting, I.e., abstract to landscapes to still life.

For full details about how to submit your painting, click here to review our earlier post.

The Art Banner Project is a philanthropic group dedicated to beautifying Riverton and surroundings with larger-than-life-sized art. To date, some 17 art banners have been produced and hung throughout Riverton. Examples can be seen on Main Street, the Library and on many Riverton schools.