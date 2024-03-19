3 more art banners hung around Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – On Saturday, the Art Banner Project hung three more banners around Riverton. The trio included one of the 2023 winners, Lilly Riter’s “Elephants in Flowers.”

The Art Banner Project is a philanthropic group, including Hal Herron and Mike Martin, that beautifies Riverton and surrounding areas with larger-than-life-sized art.

Newly hung on Gales Carpet One is a Charlie M. Russell painting.

A Charles M. Russell painting was hung on Gales Carpet One (h/t Hal Herron)

Norco Industrial now has a painting of a mountain man. h/t Hal Herron h/t Hal Herron

“Elephants in Flowers” was hung on the Riverton Branch Library. h/t Hal Herron h/t Hal Herron

Some 17 art banners have been produced and hung throughout Riverton. Examples can be seen on Main Street, the Library, and many Riverton schools.

This project is funded by a Destination Development Program grant from the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the Wind River Visitors Council.

