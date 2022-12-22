1900 affected in Riverton by early morning power outage caused by extreme wind; power since restored

Vince Tropea
(Riverton, WY) – 1900 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Riverton were affected by a power outage the morning of December 22, between the hours of 4:00 and 6:00 AM, according to company spokesperson Joana Whitesides.

The outage was caused by a downed line resulting from “extreme wind and cold temperatures.”

Whitesides stated that crews were able to reroute the power after arriving on scene and fixed the issue.

In total, the power was out for about 45 minutes to an hour.

For information on any outages for Rocky Mountain Power Customers, be sure to check the outage map, and to report any outages to a customer representative as soon as possible.

