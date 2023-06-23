15-year-old Lander cyclist struck by vehicle in hit-and-run Wednesday; no serious injuries reported

(Lander, WY) – A 15-year-old Lander resident was reportedly struck by a vehicle while riding his bike between the hours of 4:00 and 5:00 PM on Wednesday, June 21, according to statements made by the boy’s mother Tasha Hoffman, as well as information in the ensuing Lander Police Department (LPD) report.

Tasha told County 10 that he was riding his bike on Dabich Avenue while on his way to his Uncle’s residence, when a vehicle approached from behind and hit his back tire.

“It threw him to the curb,” Tasha went on to say, which caused minor injuries to his knee and elbow, as well as a sore back. She also added that the chain “popped off of his bike” and the handlebars “were pretty bent out of shape.”

Advertisement

The boy was unable to get a positive look at the make and model of the car or a license plate number, so no suspects are known at this time, according to the LPD report.

“It sickens me,” Tasha commented. “As a mom, you don’t expect your kid to be hit like that. Just knowing that a person didn’t even have the heart to stop and check on a kid when (they) obviously know (they) hit something. It’s just wrong on every level.”

LPD was unavailable for comment at the time of publishing, but the following words from a recent KOVE Coffee Time interview with Chief Peters are a good reminder for motorists to keep an eye out for cyclists of all ages as we continue on into summer vacation months.





Advertisement