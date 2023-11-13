More

    15 new business action items on Lander City Council agenda for Tuesday meeting

    Katie Roenigk
    h/t County 10

    The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

    The agenda for the meeting includes an ordinance on second reading vacating a partial alley next to 473 South Fourth Street.

    There are also three resolutions on the agenda:
    -accepting the county multiagency emergency operations plan
    -amending fees and utility rates for water and wastewater services
    -allowing fireworks during the Light Up Lander event Dec. 2

    The council will consider authorizing the mayor to sign:
    -an amendment to a lease agreement for antenna tower space
    -a 30-year lease with the Lander Housing Authority for Lot 1 of the Table Mountain Subdivision
    -an agreement with the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security for a $27,310 radio grant to purchase new portable radios for the fire department
    -a new airport hangar lease
    -a change order for high-pressure water systems upgrades, increasing the price by $13,425 and moving substantial completion to Nov. 30, 2024
    -a one-year lease with the Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association

    Other items on the agenda include:
    -Lander Volunteer Fire Department bylaws
    -a bid award to Tecia Waller for cleaning services for City Hall and the Lander Police Department
    -a minor subdivision and license for alley encroachment
    -the Jones Subdivision replat and annexation
    -a commercial rezone for two lots in the Earl and Farlow Addition
    -appointing Lance Hopkin to the Tiger Joint Powers Board

    The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 876 9207 7257 Passcode: 126380).

    Past meeting recordings are available here.

    For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

