15 new business action items on Lander City Council agenda for Tuesday meeting

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda for the meeting includes an ordinance on second reading vacating a partial alley next to 473 South Fourth Street.

There are also three resolutions on the agenda:

-accepting the county multiagency emergency operations plan

-amending fees and utility rates for water and wastewater services

-allowing fireworks during the Light Up Lander event Dec. 2

Advertisement

The council will consider authorizing the mayor to sign:

-an amendment to a lease agreement for antenna tower space

-a 30-year lease with the Lander Housing Authority for Lot 1 of the Table Mountain Subdivision

-an agreement with the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security for a $27,310 radio grant to purchase new portable radios for the fire department

-a new airport hangar lease

-a change order for high-pressure water systems upgrades, increasing the price by $13,425 and moving substantial completion to Nov. 30, 2024

-a one-year lease with the Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association

Other items on the agenda include:

-Lander Volunteer Fire Department bylaws

-a bid award to Tecia Waller for cleaning services for City Hall and the Lander Police Department

-a minor subdivision and license for alley encroachment

-the Jones Subdivision replat and annexation

-a commercial rezone for two lots in the Earl and Farlow Addition

-appointing Lance Hopkin to the Tiger Joint Powers Board

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 876 9207 7257 Passcode: 126380).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

Advertisement

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.