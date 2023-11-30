14th Annual Tree Event & Auction had another successful year of fundraising for the LVFD

(Lander, WY) – The 14th annual Tree Event and Auction that benefits the Lander Volunteer Fire Department had another stellar turnout for 2023, where not only were funds raised for the LVFD, but Christmas fun was provided for the whole family.

Themed trees with gifts and goodies were donated by various businesses, organizations and individuals from the community, and attendees then had the chance to bid on them and other donated items during the live and silent auctions.

Door prizes were also keeping smiles on the little elves’ faces, and prize announcers also had an assist from an animatronic Grinch to give them out this year!

The Tree Event even had a special appearance from the man in red himself!



While exact totals still haven’t been calculated just yet, event organizer Dani Schafer said the event was “very successful” this year, and that they surpassed the total funds raised last year.

“We are just thankful to the community for supporting such a deserving cause,” Schafer told County 10 today, and added that they are already looking forward to year 15 in 2024.

