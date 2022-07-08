12th Annual Challenge for Charities is happening now through July 10

You can learn about any of the 46 participating nonprofits on the Lander Community Foundation website. Here are a few local organizations doing some great work throughout Lander:

Since the Lander Cycling Club began in 2008, we’ve been working to improve cycling opportunities for riders of all ages and abilities. Earlier this year, we completed the installation of 30 bike racks on Main Street and equipped the Middle School with a fleet of 28 mountain bikes. We’re also working with the City of Lander to improve the dirt park in town with shade structures, benches, a wrenching station, and a more safe and inviting space for all residents to enjoy.

In 2021, we received over 1,300 hours of volunteer work to produce events and build and improve trails in collaboration with the BLM and USFS. We also worked with Wyoming Pathways to complete the Flowin’ Johnny trail which is specific for beginners and perfect for Striders.

We’ve been approved for 40 more miles of new trails at Johnny Behind the Rocks and we’re asking for your help to keep Sharing the Joy of Cycling with our Community!

By donating to the Lander unit of Fremont County Search and Rescue you are contributing to the well-being of the entire community. The presence of a well-trained and properly equipped SAR unit assures residents and visitors alike that Lander is interested in their safety and is willing to provide assistance even in remote locations where normal support services are unavailable. The women and men who volunteer their time and energy to this worthy effort deserve your backing and appreciate your help.

Lander Christmas Baskets

Every Christmas for the past 50+ years, the volunteers at Lander Christmas Baskets buy, assemble, and distribute baskets of food, including a turkey and all the trimmings, and presents for children under 18, to between 275 and 300 families in the Lander area. Families often tell us that they depend on the Baskets for their Christmas. The Lander Elks Club contributes the presents and the turkeys, and many groups help with assembly and distribution on the Sunday before Christmas. Food prices continue to rise, and we couldn’t make this project happen without the C4C donations of our generous community.

Take this opportunity to donate to any of the 46 participating nonprofits through July 10. Mail a check payable to Lander Community Foundation, PO Box 1131, Lander, WY 82520, or go online to Lander Community Foundation.