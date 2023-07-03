129th Pioneer Days Rodeo tonight and tomorrow night in Lander

Lander, WY – The 129th Fremont Toyota Pioneer Days Rodeo, known as “The World’s Oldest Paid Rodeo,” will be held July 3rd and 4th in Lander Wyoming. Starting at 6:30 p.m. each night, watch youth contestants compete in events such as mini-bull riding, pee-wee and junior barrels, and junior steer riding. The Rodeo Grand Entry starts at 7:00 p.m.

Rodeo fans can purchase online ticket sales now at LOTRA.org using a smartphone to avoid the lines at the rodeo. Discounted pre-sale tickets for adults and kids are also available at the Lander Chamber of Commerce and at the following local merchants: Lander Ace Hardware, First Interstate Bank, Lander Parks & Rec Dept. and Western Supply in Riverton. Pre-sale ticket prices are Adult-$13.00, Child (ages 6-12)-$8.00, children 5 and under are free. Full-price tickets will be sold at four rodeo ticket booths on July 3 and 4 at the rodeo grounds entrance gates. Gate prices are Adult-$15.00, Child (ages 6-12)-$10.00. Lander’s Pioneer Days Parade is still accepting parade entries. Entry forms are available at the Lander Chamber of Commerce.

As expected on July 3 and 4, there will be the traditional western rodeo events including bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback and ranch bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and roping. On both evenings the ever-popular Indian Relay Races, sponsored by the Wind River Hotel and Casino and the Shoshone Rose Casino, will feature men’s, women’s and youth relay races. Teams from the Wind River Indian Reservation, as well as other communities, race bareback at a high speed around the track exchanging horses after each lap. In contrast to the extreme bareback riding is a 3-person businessman’s ribbon roping event. The first team member must rope the calf, and the second holds the calf. The third team member grabs the ribbon from the calf’s tail (if they are lucky) and runs back to the chute for a timed event.

July 3 is “Wear Pink” Night to support cancer awareness, plus special kids events happen on July 3 for “Little Cowpokes Night” which include a foot race for various age groups of kids.

For a full day on July 4 attend the early morning Challenge for Charities Half Marathon, 5k and 1 Mile Race and Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, on Main Street, then at 10:00 a.m. watch the historic Lander Pioneer Days Parade, followed by the annual Rotary Buffalo BBQ in City Park. Finish the evening with the 129th Pioneer Days Rodeo starting at 6:30 p.m. with youth events, and the Rodeo Grand Entry at 7:00 p.m. The town’s fireworks display happens after the rodeo finishes at 9:30 pm.