Head to Dubois tomorrow for a spectacular 4th of July!

The Dubois Chamber of Commerce invites you to share in the 4th of July festivities – the most anticipated event of the year!

Check out the schedule and make your way to beautiful Dubois for the celebration.

10:30 a.m. – Kiwanis Kids’ Games. Dubois Town Park. Kids Free.

1:30 – 2 p.m. – Pre-Parade Kids’ Games. Hosted by Mountain Grace Awana Ministry.

2 p.m. – Dubois Town 4th of July Parade – Starts at the Town Park and down Ramshorn St.

3-5 p.m. – Ice Cream Social following the parade. St. Thomas Episcopal Church grounds.

​8 p.m. – Square Dancing downtown.

Fireworks at dusk.

For more information or to sign up your float for the parade, click here.