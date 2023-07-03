Head to Dubois tomorrow for a spectacular 4th of July!

Sponsored Ad
Sponsored Ad
(h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The Dubois Chamber of Commerce invites you to share in the 4th of July festivities – the most anticipated event of the year!

Check out the schedule and make your way to beautiful Dubois for the celebration.

10:30 a.m. – Kiwanis Kids’ Games. Dubois Town Park. Kids Free.

Advertisement

1:30 – 2 p.m. – Pre-Parade Kids’ Games. Hosted by Mountain Grace Awana Ministry.

2 p.m. – Dubois Town 4th of July Parade – Starts at the Town Park and down Ramshorn St.

3-5 p.m. – Ice Cream Social following the parade. St. Thomas Episcopal Church grounds.

​8 p.m. – Square Dancing downtown.

Advertisement

Fireworks at dusk.

For more information or to sign up your float for the parade, click here.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.