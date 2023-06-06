10 students celebrated during 2023 Native Graduation Ceremony

(Laramie, WY) – The Native American Education Research & Cultural Center and Native American & Indigenous Studies hosted the annual Native Graduation Ceremony on May 11 for the 2023 University of Wyoming spring commencement.
The 2023 Native Graduation Ceremony had a planning committee of Reinette Curry, Cass Underwood, Christie Wildcat, Tarissa Spoonhunter, and Bridget Groat.
The ceremony had an opening featuring Dean of Students Ryan O’Neal of student affairs, a special guest host, and drums Scout River and Little Sun. Each student had a speaker of their choice to share a few words on their behalf, and then each student was honored with a blanket.
Students are as follows:
Johnna Susan Arthur
Bachelor of Sociology
Native American Studies Program
Tribal Affiliation: Northern Arapaho
Chelsea Nita Michelle BadHawk
Associates of Art Psychology Honors
Bachelor of Science Psychology
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Tribal Affiliation: Northern Arapaho
Kym Frances Codallos
Bachelor of Anthropology
Native American & Indigenous Studies
Alexis M. Eagle
Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
Tribal Affiliation: Eastern Shoshone
Janice Goggles
Masters of Art Curriculum & Instruction
Tribal Affiliation: Northern Arapaho
Antonia Rayne Valdez
Masters of Art Curriculum & Instruction
Minor in Native American & Indigenous Studies
Tribal Affiliation: Northern Arapaho
Kailyn Z Washakie
English, MA
Native American & Indigenous Studies Curriculum & Instruction, MA
Teachers of American Indian Children
Tribal Affiliation: Eastern Shoshone
Jessica Weed
Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Tribal Affiliation: Eastern Shoshone
Royal Wells
Bachelor of Criminal Justice
Tribal Affiliation: Northern Arapaho
Xavier Michael-Young
Bachelor of Agricultural Business
Tribal Affiliation: Delaware & Seminole