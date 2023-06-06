10 students celebrated during 2023 Native Graduation Ceremony

(Laramie, WY) – The Native American Education Research & Cultural Center and Native American & Indigenous Studies hosted the annual Native Graduation Ceremony on May 11 for the 2023 University of Wyoming spring commencement.

The 2023 Native Graduation Ceremony had a planning committee of Reinette Curry, Cass Underwood, Christie Wildcat, Tarissa Spoonhunter, and Bridget Groat.

The ceremony had an opening featuring Dean of Students Ryan O’Neal of student affairs, a special guest host, and drums Scout River and Little Sun. Each student had a speaker of their choice to share a few words on their behalf, and then each student was honored with a blanket.

Students are as follows:

Johnna Susan Arthur

Bachelor of Sociology

Native American Studies Program

Tribal Affiliation: Northern Arapaho

Chelsea Nita Michelle BadHawk

Associates of Art Psychology Honors

Bachelor of Science Psychology

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Tribal Affiliation: Northern Arapaho

Kym Frances Codallos

Bachelor of Anthropology

Native American & Indigenous Studies

Alexis M. Eagle

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

Tribal Affiliation: Eastern Shoshone

Janice Goggles

Masters of Art Curriculum & Instruction

Tribal Affiliation: Northern Arapaho

Antonia Rayne Valdez

Masters of Art Curriculum & Instruction

Minor in Native American & Indigenous Studies

Tribal Affiliation: Northern Arapaho

Kailyn Z Washakie

English, MA

Native American & Indigenous Studies Curriculum & Instruction, MA

Teachers of American Indian Children

Tribal Affiliation: Eastern Shoshone

Jessica Weed

Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Tribal Affiliation: Eastern Shoshone

Royal Wells

Bachelor of Criminal Justice

Tribal Affiliation: Northern Arapaho

Xavier Michael-Young

Bachelor of Agricultural Business

Tribal Affiliation: Delaware & Seminole