Youth soccer funding agreement, RPD swearing-in on tap for Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Council Chamber at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda for the meeting includes a public introduction and oath of office for the Riverton Police Department, an Outstanding Young Citizen Award, and a Wreaths Across America Proclamation.

The council will also consider a bid award for the A&T Lift Station, a funding agreement with the Riverton Youth Soccer Association, and an EAP contract.

An executive session will be held if needed.

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

