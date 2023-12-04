More

    Youth soccer funding agreement, RPD swearing-in on tap for Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday

    Katie Roenigk
    Katie Roenigk
    h/t County 10

    (Riverton, WY) – The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Council Chamber at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

    The agenda for the meeting includes a public introduction and oath of office for the Riverton Police Department, an Outstanding Young Citizen Award, and a Wreaths Across America Proclamation.

    The council will also consider a bid award for the A&T Lift Station, a funding agreement with the Riverton Youth Soccer Association, and an EAP contract.

    Advertisement

    An executive session will be held if needed.

    Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.  

    Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

    For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.