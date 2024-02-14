Your child’s health journey starts at Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care

When it comes to your children’s health, you want a doctor you can trust. Our pediatricians are friendly, experienced, and dedicated to caring for children and their families.

Choosing a pediatrician is one of the most important decisions you’ll make regarding your child’s health. A pediatrician is a medical doctor who specializes in the physical, behavioral, and mental care of children. They don’t just care for babies and toddlers, though. Pediatricians also care for adolescents up to age 18 and sometimes beyond. They perform physical examinations and immunizations, monitor development, and diagnose and treat illnesses. You’ll have a long-term relationship with your pediatrician, so it’s important to pick the right one.

If you’re expecting, you should choose one about 3 months before your due date.

We hope you have a special delivery and know that no matter where you birth your baby, our Pediatricians are here for you – close to home. Ryan Firth, MD, Shalini Forbis, MD, MPH, and Thomas Stamps, MD are local to Fremont County and excited to help you along this new journey.

Find the doctor that’s right for your family. Dr. Firth, Dr. Forbis and Dr. Stamps are accepting new patients in Lander (307) 332-2941 and Riverton (307) 856-6591. Call to establish care for your child today!