Your 2024 Lander Chamber of Commerce Community Award recipients are…

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Chamber of Commerce once again hosted their annual Community Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 8 at the Lander Community and Convention Center, which honors and recognizes various businesses and individuals for their contributions to the town of Lander.

Awards are given to recognize longevity, beautification, innovation/creativity, community involvement, and contributions over a lifetime.

Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney acted as host for the 2024 Luncheon, and welcomed the crowd as they enjoyed food prepared by the Wyoming Catholic College.

Sweeney was also joined by Lander Chamber President Chris VonHoltum, who thanked and recognized the Chamber board of directors (Tom Davis, Jennifer Hamilton, Eric Andrews, Jenna Ackerman, Brian Rohrbacher, Joseph Susanka and Ryan Preston) for their ongoing contributions. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 Lander Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 Lander Chamber President Chris VonHoltum. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



This year’s Community Award recipients included:

Rookie of the Year Award (For innovation and creativity) – Whitebark Cafe and Lander Bread Share

Adam Connor and Jake Perkinson of Whitebark Cafe and Lander Bread Share. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Beautification Award (For outstanding business appearance) – The Lander Motel

Fabian and Krista Lobera of The Lander Motel. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Anchor Award (For surviving the challenge of time) – Silver Spur Lanes and Lounge

Bugs and Marlee Robinson of Silver Spur Lanes and Lounge. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Spirit of Lander Award (For igniting enthusiasm through participation) – Kevin Wilson

Kevin Wilson. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Past President (Recognizes service/dedication to the Lander Chamber of Commerce) – Ann Espinosa, Home Source Realty

Ann Espinosa, Home Source Realty. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Lifetime Contribution Award (for long-standing community commitment) – Dave Kellogg

Dave Kellogg. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

The Luncheon concluded with a presentation from Dr. Anne Alexander, Assistant Dean at the University of Wyoming’s College of Business and Director of Outreach and Engagement at the college’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis (CBEA).

Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients!