Your 2024 Lander Chamber of Commerce Community Award recipients are…

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Chamber of Commerce once again hosted their annual Community Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 8 at the Lander Community and Convention Center, which honors and recognizes various businesses and individuals for their contributions to the town of Lander.
Awards are given to recognize longevity, beautification, innovation/creativity, community involvement, and contributions over a lifetime.
Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney acted as host for the 2024 Luncheon, and welcomed the crowd as they enjoyed food prepared by the Wyoming Catholic College.
Sweeney was also joined by Lander Chamber President Chris VonHoltum, who thanked and recognized the Chamber board of directors (Tom Davis, Jennifer Hamilton, Eric Andrews, Jenna Ackerman, Brian Rohrbacher, Joseph Susanka and Ryan Preston) for their ongoing contributions.
This year’s Community Award recipients included:
- Rookie of the Year Award (For innovation and creativity) – Whitebark Cafe and Lander Bread Share
- Beautification Award (For outstanding business appearance) – The Lander Motel
- Anchor Award (For surviving the challenge of time) – Silver Spur Lanes and Lounge
- Spirit of Lander Award (For igniting enthusiasm through participation) – Kevin Wilson
- Past President (Recognizes service/dedication to the Lander Chamber of Commerce) – Ann Espinosa, Home Source Realty
- Lifetime Contribution Award (for long-standing community commitment) – Dave Kellogg
The Luncheon concluded with a presentation from Dr. Anne Alexander, Assistant Dean at the University of Wyoming’s College of Business and Director of Outreach and Engagement at the college’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis (CBEA).
To view all past Community Award winners, click here.
Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients!