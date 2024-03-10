More

    Your 2024 Lander Chamber of Commerce Community Award recipients are…

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    The 2024 Lander Chamber of Commerce Community Award winners pose with Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Lander, WY) – The Lander Chamber of Commerce once again hosted their annual  Community Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 8 at the Lander Community and Convention Center, which honors and recognizes various businesses and individuals for their contributions to the town of Lander.

    Awards are given to recognize longevity, beautification, innovation/creativity, community involvement, and contributions over a lifetime.

    Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney acted as host for the 2024 Luncheon, and welcomed the crowd as they enjoyed food prepared by the Wyoming Catholic College.

    Advertisement

    Sweeney was also joined by Lander Chamber President Chris VonHoltum, who thanked and recognized the Chamber board of directors (Tom Davis, Jennifer Hamilton, Eric Andrews, Jenna Ackerman, Brian Rohrbacher, Joseph Susanka and Ryan Preston) for their ongoing contributions.

    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    Lander Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    Lander Chamber President Chris VonHoltum. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10


    This year’s Community Award recipients included:

    • Rookie of the Year Award (For innovation and creativity) – Whitebark Cafe and Lander Bread Share
    Adam Connor and Jake Perkinson of Whitebark Cafe and Lander Bread Share. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    • Beautification Award (For outstanding business appearance) – The Lander Motel
    Fabian and Krista Lobera of The Lander Motel. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    • Anchor Award (For surviving the challenge of time) – Silver Spur Lanes and Lounge
    Bugs and Marlee Robinson of Silver Spur Lanes and Lounge. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    • Spirit of Lander Award (For igniting enthusiasm through participation) – Kevin Wilson
    Kevin Wilson. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    • Past President (Recognizes service/dedication to the Lander Chamber of Commerce) – Ann Espinosa, Home Source Realty
    Ann Espinosa, Home Source Realty. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    • Lifetime Contribution Award (for long-standing community commitment) – Dave Kellogg
    Dave Kellogg. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    The Luncheon concluded with a presentation from Dr. Anne Alexander, Assistant Dean at the University of Wyoming’s College of Business and Director of Outreach and Engagement at the college’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis (CBEA).

    To view all past Community Award winners, click here.

    Advertisement

    Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients!

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.