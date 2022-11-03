Wyoming Youth Service Association selects Lloyd Larsen as Legislator of the Year

Paid for by the candidate.

The Wyoming Youth Service Association (WYSA) has selected Lloyd Larsen as its Legislator of the Year in recognition of the support, advocacy and dedication he has shown for Wyoming youth and families during the past session and throughout his time in the legislature.

As part of his responsibilities as a member of the Appropriations Committee, Rep. Larsen is assigned to work with the Department of Family Services and the Department of Health. He is responsible to understand their budget needs and the services each agency provides. These agencies have been using the services of the Wyoming Youth Services Association providers to help children and adolescents with high behavioral challenges. These providers have been challenged to provide services to all those who need them because their funding model was inadequate.

Rep. Larsen discovered the funding for these services had not been rebased since 2012 and was able to get an amendment in the budget bill to update the funding and allow services to be more available to those in need of these critical services.

Representative Larsen has worked to break down agency silos so that agencies will collaborate in their efforts to address the behavioral challenges of children and adolescents, maximizing the funds available to provide more options around the state.

Rep. Larsen will be honored at a Legislative luncheon on January 24th in Cheyenne.

“Thank you again for your service and support of Wyoming youth and families!” – Ronda Meyer, President, WYSA