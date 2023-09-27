Wyoming State Parks opens the public comment phase for the Sunnyside Trail in Sinks Canyon State Park

Sinks Canyon State Park has opened the public comment phase for the proposed Sunnyside Trail. State Park staff will host several opportunities for the public to learn more about the proposed multi-use trail as they continue to gather public input on the project.

Staff from Sinks Canyon State Park and the Lander Cycling Club will be available at the Lander Bake Shop on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 8 to 10 a.m. and on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lincoln Street Bakery. Interested individuals are invited to stop by and chat with staff to get questions answered, and to learn more about the trail and the planning process.

On Monday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Lander Valley High School Auditorium (350 Baldwin Creek Road, Lander), staff from Wyoming State Parks, the Lander Cycling Club and Wyoming Game and Fish will host a public meeting to present the trail proposal, the timeline of events and the progression of creating the trail route. Project partners will also be available to answer questions. Guests are encouraged to attend the public input meeting to share their thoughts before the public comment phase ends. The meeting will be presented virtually for those who cannot attend in person. In order for the agency to ensure the most participation and the best outcome, Wyoming State Parks has extended the original 30-day public comment period to a 45-day comment period, ending October 31.

The Sunnyside Trail is designed as an intermediate non-motorized multi-use trail providing crucial access from The Rise up to the US Forest Service parking area. This approximately two-mile natural surface trail is designed to maintain a four percent (beginner) grade. It will have a 36-inch width and run parallel to the highway to provide locals and visitors with safe, accessible travel between existing assets in the park. The goal is to preserve as much habitat as possible while achieving a natural experience for trail users. This trail has been developed in collaboration with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming State Parks and the Lander Cycling Club.

The public comment period is essential to the decision-making process, as it allows the community and stakeholders to provide valuable input and feedback on the proposed trail. Wyoming State Parks encourages all interested individuals, organizations and agencies to participate in this process and share their thoughts, concerns and suggestions.

Public comments are currently being accepted online at https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/sunnyside-trail-project.

Wyoming State Parks is committed to ensuring transparency and inclusivity throughout this process. All comments received will be carefully reviewed and considered by the park management team. The feedback received will help inform the final decision regarding the implementation of the Sunnyside Trail.

Wyoming State Parks values public input and appreciates the community’s engagement in shaping the future of this proposed trail. By working together, a trail can be created that enhances the recreational opportunities in Sinks Canyon State Park while preserving the natural and cultural resources that make this area so special.