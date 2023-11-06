More

    Wyoming ranks as 2nd most charitable state in the nation

    (Wyoming) – As we enter the “giving season” this November, the folks at WalletHub.com have released some statistics for which regions of the country are most charitable.

    Their findings tell us that the Equality State is second-most charitable. “With an impressive 39.2% volunteer rate.” They expound, “Wyoming has the third-highest number of Feeding America food banks per 1 million residents and the most charities at 47.41 charities per capita. In addition, residents and businesses unite each year for WyoGives Day, raising millions of dollars to support those in need within their communities.”

    • Overall rank for Wyoming: 2nd
    • 1st – Charities per Capita
    • 4th – % of Donated Income
    • 17th – % of Population Who Donated Time
    • 2nd – Volunteer Rate
    • 1st – Volunteer Hours per Capita

    The only state that ranks higher than Wyoming currently, are our neighbors in Utah. For WalletHub’s full state-by-state breakdown click here!

