Wyoming Mining Association endorses Rep. Lloyd Larsen for re-election to HD 54

“Rep. Lloyd Larsen is a tremendous advocate for Wyoming’s mining community and Fremont County. He is a strong, thoughtful and effective voice in the Wyoming State Legislature, and he has the Wyoming mining industry’s full support for re-election,” stated Travis Deti, Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association.

The extractive industries including coal, trona, oil, natural gas, bentonite, and alike continue to be the backbone of Wyoming’s economy, providing 50% of the state’s annual revenue through royalty payments, severance taxes, and sales tax. They also contribute significantly by paying property tax based on 100% value of the mineral produced each year and also pay property tax on 11% of the value of all their real property (buildings, equipment, etc.), which provides significant revenues to fund counties and schools.

To show the impact of minerals on our state’s revenue consider these facts:

Every $1-dollar change in a ton of coal annually will change state general fund revenue by $30 million dollars. Every $10-dollar change in the price of a barrel of oil annually will change state general fund revenue by $100 million dollars. Every $1-dollar change in the price of natural gas will change state general fund revenue by $120 million dollars.

“The incredible investment the State put into the construction of new schools in every school district in the state was largely due to the federal coal lease bonuses paid to the state as coal mines secured mineral leases on federal lands. The legislature dedicated those funds to the construction of schools,” stated Representative Larsen. “Mining in Wyoming provides benefits to every citizen of the state.”

About the Wyoming Mining Association – The Voice of Wyoming Mining for Over 65 Years

Founded in 1956, the Wyoming Mining Association (WMA) is a statewide trade organization that represents and advocates for 30 mining company members producing bentonite, coal, trona, uranium, and lignite, as well as companies developing gold and rare earth deposits. WMA also represents over 100 associate member companies, two electricity co-ops, and one advanced nuclear power company. WMA promotes the mining industry by communicating with elected officials, regulators, educators, and the public in a credible way that encourages trust and confidence, and earns respect as a reliable source of information on issues pertinent to the industry.