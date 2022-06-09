Wyoming Community Bank in Dubois is hiring a personal banker

We have an opening at our Dubois, Wyoming office!

The successful applicant will be part of our team of Personal Bankers. This is a multifaceted position that will be trained for the teller line, our new accounts department and customer service. This is a full-time position. Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Full-time employees are eligible for our excellent benefits package.

Applications are available online at wyocb.com as well as any of our Wyoming Community Bank locations.

Please email completed applications and resumes to [email protected] or hand deliver to 1700 N Federal Blvd in Riverton, 685 Main Street in Lander, or 502 W Ramshorn Street in Dubois.