Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources announces 2024 Artist in Residence Program

The Wyoming Department of State Parks & Cultural Resources announces a call for artists to apply for the 2024 Artist in Residence Program.

This program joins visual artists with the wonder and unexpected opportunities in Wyoming State Parks. This is a 10-day road trip residency in August 2024 where artists will have a choice of itinerary that includes visiting a minimum of four State Parks to be inspired by the beauty of the state.

The Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Artist in Residence program is open to visual artists. Both established and emerging artists are welcome to apply.

The selected artist will receive a $3500 stipend and waived camping and day-use fees. Camping is required, no gear will be provided although cabins, yurts, and/or dorm housing will be offered. The selected artist must have their own vehicle and must be a year-round resident of Wyoming and at least 18 years of age.

Selected artists will be required to document the residency through blog and social media posts. Artists must create a minimum of 10 pieces inspired by their experience for the Artist in Residence Show and Sale, hosted at the Wyoming State Museum, November – January.

This is a joint program through Wyoming State Parks and the Wyoming Arts Council.

The deadline to apply is Monday, April 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. MST. Applications must be submitted online here.

Additional information can be found on the State Parks website. Complete eligibility requirements can be found here.

For more information, contact Kimberly Mittelstadt, Creative Arts Specialist at the Wyoming Arts Council, 307-274-6673 or [email protected].