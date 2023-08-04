Wyoming Arts Council announces 2023 Native Art Fellowship recipients

The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Native Art Fellowship.

This year’s Native Art Fellowship recipients are: Rose Pecos-SunRhodes (Jemez Pueblo) and Taylar Stagner (Arapaho and Shoshone).

The native clay pottery that Rose Pecos-SunRhodes creates stems from the upbringing she’s had as a member of the Jemez Pueblo tribe in New Mexico. Born and raised with the tradition of pottery she has learned from the masters of the village who have taught her to continue the age-old cultural practices. As a contemporary traditional artist/potter, she respects and takes from the old traditional methods of collecting the clays, paints and firing to using a more contemporary, unique flair on the style of the clay piece she is working on.

Rose considers herself a contemporary figurative potter. Storytellers, which depict village storytellers from long ago are portrayed by many pueblo potters. She has won numerous awards at Santa Fe Indian Market, Heard Museum, Red Earth Art Festival, Eiteljorg Museum and featured in permanent exhibits at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, traveling exhibit, “From One Hand to Another” owned by the Eitlejorg Museum and the Indianapolis Children’s Museum. Her recent entry at The Autry Museum American Indian Art Marketplace show earned her a second-place award in pottery.

Taylar Dawn Stagner is a writer and a journalist from Riverton, Wyoming. She focuses on Indigenous Affairs and has worked for Wyoming Public Media, and High Country News Magazine, and has won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her podcast episode on rural drag queens in Wyoming with The Modern West Podcast. Currently, she is an Uproot Environmental Journalist Fellow and an Air New Voices Fellow as well. She mentors for NPR’s Next Generation Radio: Indigenous as well as holds a master’s degree in American Culture Studies from Bowling Green State University. Stagner is a Southern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone descendant.

The Native Art Fellowship is a $5,000 unrestricted award of merit, based on the artist’s portfolio, honoring the work of Native artists based within Wyoming. Artists working across any artistic discipline or medium (visual, literary, performing, folk & traditional, etc.) may apply. This fellowship is designed to raise the profiles of the highly talented Native artists in Wyoming and celebrate their artistry.

Submissions are juried anonymously by jurors from outside the state with extensive backgrounds in each artistic area. This year’s jurors were Karen Ann Hoffman, a Haudenosaunee Raised Beadwork artist and citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and artist Daniel McCoy, of the Muscogee Nation, who resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico with his family.

For more information on this program and details on each recipient please visit www.wyomingartscouncil.org or contact Kimberly Mittelstadt at 307-274-6673 or [email protected].