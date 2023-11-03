Wyoming and Colorado State will meet Friday night in 115th Border War

(Laramie, WY) – The Wyoming Cowboys and Colorado State Rams will be playing for the 115th time this Friday evening in “The Border War”. The series is the oldest rivalry for both schools. The contest is slated for a 6 p.m. start on CBS Sports Network with Chris Lewis on the call with Robert Turbin as the analyst and Emily Proud on the sideline.



The game will also be available on the 26 stations of The Cowboy Sports Network with Keith Kelley on the call, Kevin McKinney on color and Erick Pauley on the sidelines. In Fremont County, you can listen to the Pokes on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM!

Wyoming and Colorado State Meet in the 115th Edition of “The Border War” — the Oldest Rivalry for Both the Cowboys and Rams Has Been Played in Three Different Centuries — Battle for the Bronze Boot in 56th Year: The Wyoming Cowboys and Colorado State Rams will be playing for the 115th time this week in “The Border War”. The series is the oldest rivalry for both schools. Here are some notes on “The Border War” rivalry.

•”The Border War” series has been played in three different centuries, dating back to Nov. 30, 1899, when CSU won the first meeting 12-0 in Fort Collins, Colo.

•This year is the 124th anniversary of that first meeting.

•Since 1968, the two schools have battled for the “Bronze Boot” traveling trophy. This year will be the 56th meeting in the “Bronze Boot” portion of the series. Wyoming leads the Bronze Boot portion of the series 30-25.

•The Bronze Boot trophy was created from an actual boot worn in Vietnam by Dan Romero, a CSU ROTC instructor.

•Since the end of World War II, Wyoming and CSU have played every season for 78 consecutive seasons from 1946 to this season.

•Over the past 77 consecutive meetings, dating back to the 1946 season, Wyoming leads 45-32-0.

•Colorado State leads the overall series 59-50-5.



Border War Rivalry Has a Special Meaning to a Wyoming Team That Features Numerous Players From Wyoming and Colorado: The Border War rivalry between Wyoming and Colorado State means a great deal to the people of Wyoming. It also holds a very special meaning to members of the Wyoming Football team who are natives of the states of Wyoming and Colorado. Wyoming’s 2023 football roster has 13 players from the state of Wyoming on the team and 22 players from the state of Colorado. The 22 players from Colorado is the most from any one state on the Wyoming roster. Of those Wyoming and Colorado natives, nine have started for the Cowboys this season, including: Wyoming natives Jordan Bertagnole (DT), Frank Crum (OT) and Will Pelissier (WR); and Colorado natives Buck Coors (DB), Wyett Ekeler (S), John Hoyland (PK), Ryan Marquez (WR), Braden Siders (DE) and Wyatt Wieland (WR).



Wyoming Improves Home Winning Streak to Five Games:The Wyoming Cowboys have won each of their five home games this season. Two of Wyoming’s five home wins in 2023 have come against Top 25 ranked opponents. The Pokes began the season defeating then No. 24 ranked Texas Tech 35-33 in double overtime. On Oct. 7, Wyoming defeated Fresno State, who was ranked No. 24 at the time, by a score of 24-19.



Back Home: After opening the season with five home games in the first six weeks of the

season, the Wyoming Cowboys return to Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are 5-0 at home this season and will return home for the first time in 27 days. Wyoming played two roads and had a bye week during that stretch.



Linebacking Crops: the Wyoming linebacking corps led the way at Boise State for the UW defense. Easton Gibbs and Shae Suiaunoa each added 11 tackles and combined or 22 in the contest. That was 28 percent of Wyoming’s tackles in the game. The duo also each added 1.5 tackles for loss apiece. For the season, the linebacking duo has combined for 138 tackles, which is 25 percent of Wyoming’s tackles this season.



Wrook Brown Note: Nickel Wrook Brown added eight tackles for the Cowboys at Boise State. It was his highest tackle output since recording eight against Portland State. The eight tackles was a season-high. He has 40 tackles on the season to rank fifth on the Cowboys this season.



Ekeler Makes Another Play: Safety Wyett Ekeler forced a fumble in the first quarter against the Broncos. It was his second forced fumble of the season to tie him for the team lead with linebacker Easton Gibbs . He also has one interception and one fumble recovery on the season. He is third on Wyoming in tackles with 54 on the season. He and Gibbs rank third in the conference and No. 27 in the nation in forced fumbles.

