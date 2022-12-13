“Wreaths Across America” planned at Mountain View Cemetery on Saturday

(Riverton, WY) Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day, and volunteers will be at Mountain View Cemetery to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans, with a public ceremony planned for 10:00 a.m.

According to their website, National Wreaths Across America Day began in 1992 as an annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester. It continued to expand as a free, non-political event that honors and remembers our nation’s veterans who are laid to rest in more than 3,500 participating locations nationwide, with its year-round mission to “Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve, and Teach the next generation” the value of freedom.

So far, there have been 475 wreaths sponsored for the Riverton event. Volunteers who wish to help lay the wreaths are encouraged to meet at the cemetery by the VFW Memorial by 9:00 a.m.

For more information on volunteering or being a sponsor for Wreaths Across America, click here, or contact Karl Falken at 307-850-8573.