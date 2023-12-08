Woman sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation for animal cruelty; ordered to no longer care for animals

(Riverton, WY) – Parris Lawrence (aka Causey), who is currently already on felony probation, received two six month unsupervised probation sentences at her November 21 sentencing hearing, to be served consecutively.

Lawrence, an off and on again Fremont County resident, was charged with animal cruelty back in October, after multiple reported instances of K9 neglect dating from April to October of 2023.

Lawrence was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,968.77 at the sentencing hearing, which was originally scheduled for November 9 but was vacated and moved to November 21.

$1,898.77 of that restitution claim was made on behalf of a local veterinary clinic for services rendered, and the full amount must be paid by November 20, 2024.

As per a condition stipulated in the probation order, the Court also ordered that Lawrence “Do not own or care for any animal.”