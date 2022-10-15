Woman flying solo from British Columbia to Florida survived plane crash on I-80 Friday afternoon

Press Release
Press Release
Plane crash on I-80. h/t WHP photo

On Friday October 14, 2022, around 2:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80, according to a release issued by the WHP Friday evening.

Troopers arrived on the scene to find a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside the Interstate.

“The female pilot was not injured in the crash and was the aircraft’s sole occupant,” the report goes on to state.

Advertisement

The aircraft was flying from British Columbia and was headed to Florida. 

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash and will oversee the investigation.   

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.