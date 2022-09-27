Wolverines captures first win of the season

(Rawlins, WY) – The Wolverines set their sights on their first win of the season and open up conference play 1-0. Riverton would make the trip down to Rawlins which was the only win for the Wolverines last season. In a low scoring affair, Riverton tallied a win this week 14-6.

Riverton would open up scoring on a 54-yard drive that would be capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass from Darrick Devries to Brayden Vincent. Rawlins would answer on a 2-yard touchdown run from Dian Hansen. Rawlins would miss the point after to make it a 7-6 game.

The final score would happen in the first quarter after the Outlaws failed to convert a fourth down at their own 12-yard line. Riverton would take advantage by running four straight plays on the ground by Brayden Vincent. He would score from one yard out to give the Wolverines a 14-6 lead that would hold for the rest of the game.

Both teams would make drives that would end up scoring either three and out or turnovers.

The Wolverines would win their first game of the season and are 1-4 overall and 1-0 in conference play. This week is their homecoming week and will host rival Lander at 6 p.m. You can catch the game live on KOVE 1330 A.M., 107.7 F.M., 105.1 Jack F.M, and streaming on our County 10 Youtube and Facebook pages.

Stats from the Wolverines:

Passing: Devries 4-7, 24 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Vincent 17-74, Devries 10-57, Dominc Payne 5-18, Ty Sheets 4-15, Dre Monroe 2-10 DreVin Monroe 1-7.

Receiving: Vincent 1-13, Bryce Mason 1-5