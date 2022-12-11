Wolverines 3-1 in Home Tourny

After dropping a close game to a hot-shooting Sheridan Broncs squad on Thursday evening the Riverton Wolverines reeled off three straight wins on Friday and Saturday. Parker Paxton jumped high on a 3-point attempt – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton handled Class 3-A Pinedale 77-55, the took an easy 75-50 win over the Laramie Plainsmen behind 51% shooting from the field before finishing the weekend with an 83-60 win over Cheyenne South. Kade Gabrielsen looked for an open man – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Against Laramie, Riverton drilled eight 3-point shots paced by a pair each from Kade Gabrielsen, Darrick DeVries, and Parker Paxton. DeVries had a monster Friday tallying 22 against Laramie and 23 against the Pinedale Wranglers.

Advertisement

Riverton started slowly in their final two games, leading Laramie by just a pair of points before rolling in the second period by doubling the Plainsmen 22-11 behind an outside barrage of long-distance bombs. Eli Lucas set up a Laramie defender – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Braden Vincent, DeVries, and Gabrielsen all hit from beyond the arc in the period and Paxton hit both of his as the Plainsmen weren’t able to handle Riverton’s quick ball movement in working to get the open perimeter shot.

After DeVries team leading 22 points, Dre’Vin Monroe tallied 13 with excellent play in the paint, and a trey. Paxton finished with 14 and Vincent 10.

Against Pinedale DeVries, Paxton and Gabrielsen all tallied double figures with 23, 20, and 11 points respectively.

Advertisement

Dre’Vin Monroe put up a shot in the key – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Tired legs or just unfocused play in the opening minutes had the South Bison leading Riverton early, but that quickly evaporated via a 14-0 Wolverine run that effectively put the game away. Paxton and Gabrielsen both hit 3-point shots during the run, and despite a pair of Cheyenne timeouts, the Wolverines remained in control for the rest of the contest. Darrick DeVries took the ball inside against Laramie – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Next up for Riverton is the Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River where they open with Bear Lake, Idaho on Thursday. Bear Lake is 4-1 on the season.

Riverton 15 22 19 19 – 75

Advertisement

Laramie 13 11 11 15 – 50

Riverton – Braden Vincent 3 (1) 1-4 10, Darrick DeVries 6 (2) 4-5 22, Ty Sheets 1 0-0 2, Dre’Vin Monroe 4 (1) 2-3 13, Kade Gabrielsen 1 (2) 0-0 8, Brodie Dale 1 0-0 2, Parker Paxton 3 (2) 2-2 14, Hunter Hauck 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 (8) 9-15 75

Laramie – Karson Busch (4) 0-0 12, Levi Brown 3 6-12 12, Max Alexander 1 (3) 2-2 13, Brayden McKinney (1) 0-0 3, Brandon Chavez 1 0-0 2, Neil Summer 2 4-5 8. Totals 7 (8) 8-15 50

Advertisement

Riverton 18 22 22 15 – 77

Pinedale 10 2 20 23 – 55

Riverton – Vincent 2 0-2 4, DeVries 7 (2) 3-3 23, Monroe 2 0-0 4, Dale 1 0-0 2, Gabrielsen 2 (2) 1-1 11, Watt (1) 0-0 3, Paxton 3 (3) 5-6 20, Hutchison 1 0-0 2, Hauck 2 0-0 4, Lucas 2 0-1 4. Totals 22 (8) 9-13 77

Pinedale – Gosar 0-2 0, Kaiser 3 4-6 10, Sletten 1 0-0 2, Gosar 2 (4) 0-0 16, Ramage 2 0-0 4, Hamby 1 (2) 1-1 9, Hoster (1) 1-2 4, Bailey 5 0-2 10. Totals 14 (7) 6-13 55