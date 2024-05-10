Reports: Jeff Linder is leaving Wyoming basketball for Texas Tech assistant job

(Laramie, WY) – According to reports from ESPN and 7220Sports.com, Wyoming’s head men’s basketball coach is out.

ESPN writer Pete Thamel first shared the news that he has been in discussions with the coaching staff in Lubbock, Texas… Sources: Texas Tech is targeting Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder as the top assistant on Grant McCasland’s men’s basketball staff. Sides are close to a deal, which is expected to be announced soon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 10, 2024 Linder spent four seasons as Wyoming’s head coach going 63-59 overall.



Jeff’s best season came in 2021-22 going 25-9 and losing in the NCAA Tournament First Four. In his last two seasons, Wyoming has finished under .500.

Before coming to Wyoming, Linder went 80-50 as Northern Colorado’s Head Coach. He was an assistant with Boise State, San Francisco, Weber State, Midland and Emporia State prior to that. The Denver-native played in the mid-to-late 90’s at both Mesa State and Western State in Colorado.