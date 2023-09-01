Wolverine Boys, Tiger Girls win Lander Invite

The Lander girls huddled before the start – Wyatt Burichka

The host Lander girls and the cross county rival Riverton boys were the team winners at the annual Lander Invitational Cross Country Meet on Thursday afternoon at the Lander Golf Course.

The Riverton boys, paced by a first-place finish from senior Kaden Chatfield placed three more boys in the top 10 with Alexander Truax fourth, Marshall Walton fifth, and Davian Spoonhunter sixth. Kaden Chatfield ran away with the race, winning by over a minute – Wyatt Burichka

Lander’s Diego Lobatos was second, with teammates Mack White and Reed McFadden seventh and 10th, respectively.

Chatfield ran away with the race, running over a minute faster than the second place Lobatos.

On the girl’s side, Jessie Michaels of Burlington won the race, but Ameya Eddy was second, Blue Blackburn third, Alandra French sixth and Twyla Beason eighth for the Tigers. The Lander team paced by Ameya Eddy started the race – Wyatt Burichka

Riverton’s Kiana Swann finished in ninth place. Riverton’s Kiana Swann in the home stretch – Wyatt Burichka

Lander Invitational Cross Country Meet:

Boys Individual Results:

1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 17:03.32, 2. Diego Lobatos, LAN 18:04.85, 3. Howard McNiven, BUR 18:25.24, 4. Alexander Truax, RIV 18:49.43, 5. Marshall Walton, RIV 18:59.11, 6. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 19:10.62, 7. Mack White, LAN 19:41.97, 8. Paul McNiven, BUR 19:53.29, 9. Colton SunRhodes, WI, 19:56.27, 10. Reed McFadden, LAN 19:58.63 Riverton head coach Tawn Gopp worked with his girls before the race – Wyatt Burichka

Girls Individual Results:

1. Jessie Michaels, BUR, 21:31.09, 2. Ameya Eddy, LAN 22:39.81, 3. Blue Blackburn, LAN 23:07.66, 4. Isabelle Murdock GR, 23:18.98, 5. Madison Murdock, GR, 23:38.88, 6. Alandra French, LAN 24:15.50, 7. Marilee Williams, SAR, 24:21.99, 8. Twyla Beason, LAN, 24:30.09, 9. Kiana Swann, RIV 24:34.62, 10. Lily Murdock, GR, 24:37.08