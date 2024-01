(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a winter storm will bring accumulating snowfall to western Wyoming today, with windy conditions elsewhere.

Snow will also spread to southern Wyoming this afternoon and evening.

Blowing and drifting of snow may create hazardous travel conditions.

High temperatures will be in the 20’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens and single digits. h/t NWSR