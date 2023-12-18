More

    Winter storm brewing for this weekend; nothing set in stone yet

    Amanda Fehring
    (Fremont County, WY) – Central Wyoming could have some moderate impacts from a brewing winter storm this weekend, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

    “Right now it looks like southeast WY will have the greatest impacts, but there could still be some accumulating snow, with moderate impacts for western and central WY,” the NWSR said.

    “Nothing is set in stone yet and the details are likely to change, so be sure to check back for future forecast updates.”

    h/t NWSR

    County 10 will share the latest updates from the NWSR.

