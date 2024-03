(Fremont County, WY) – March 19, 9:06 PM MDT may mark the official start of astronomical Spring, as the National Weather Service in Riverton explains in the featured image, but “Winter is not quite done yet,” the NWSR also warns.

In addition to the increasing snow chances this weekend (especially to the west), a strong cold front will push through the state late Saturday, the NWSR explains, with “quite the temperature change from Saturday to Sunday.” h/t NWSR h/t NWSR