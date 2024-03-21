Windy, mostly sunny conditions expected for Thursday; isolated storms possible

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a dry, upper level disturbance will be tracking east across the area today, March 21, which will bring with it western winds gusting up to 30+ mph.

Expect partly sunny skies today, and partly cloudy skies tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that there could be isolated showers and a few thunderstorms across the area today as well.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s for most today, with Jeffrey City at 55 degrees, and Dubois and the South Pass area in the 40’s.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 30’s to upper 20’s for most. h/t NWSR