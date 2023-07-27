Wind River’s Wylie Shearer – A Dakota State Lumberjack

Wind River’s two-time all-state forward, Wylie Shearer has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Dakota State College at Bottineau. The North Dakota school was 4-28 a season ago in the Mon-Dak Conference, with all four wins coming at home.

The two-year school graduated just three sophomores, but many freshmen are not returning, and the incoming class should see ample playing time.

Shearer was a proficient scorer and rebounder for head coach Justin Walker’s Cougars. His 18 points-per-game average led the team and was in the top five statewide in Class 2-A.

In addition to basketball, the 6-3 Shearer also competed in high school rodeo.

His career plans are to study engineering.

He was recruited by several schools including NAIA Dickinson State University and Arizona Christian College. Wylie Shearer pulled up for a jumper against Rocky Mountain at home – h/t Randy Tucker

When asked what his most memorable game was in high school, Shearer related his 37-point performance against rival Shoshoni.

Another high point was scoring his 1,000th point in a game against Riverside in the Big Horn Basin Shootout at Rocky Mountain.

Shearer chose Bottineau for the atmosphere.

“I felt like the coach cared more,” Shearer said.

Wylie Shearer hit a layup over a Wright defender in opening round state basketball action at Casper College – h/t Randy Tucker

Shearer is expected to play the two-guard, or shooting guard position for the Jacks next fall.

“I’d like to thank my family and Coach Walker for everything they’ve done for me,” Shearer said.