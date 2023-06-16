Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Izaic Misplay

Each week, staff at Wind River Job Corps nominates a student who has shown excellent behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wyoming Welding Student looks for Success in Energy Industry

Wyoming is known throughout the world as an Energy State, be it supplying the nation with oil, gas, coal, uranium, wind energy or the other minerals that keep it all functioning. Each of these fields provides many high paying career avenues for welders in Wyoming. These are avenues Izaic Misplay intends to explore.

Izaic Misplay is Wind River Job Corps’ Student-of-the-Week.

Izaic came to Riverton’s Job Corps center about twelve short weeks ago, from Evansville, Wyoming, completing his career exploration program before beginning work in his chosen trade. He is so focused, he has already completed 70% of that program, leaving him opportunities to acquire additional free training in other trades, such as Petro Energy Technician.

Upon completion of his program, including acquiring his high school diploma, he hopes to work for Granite Peak Fabrication in Casper, where he will learn to manufacture pressure vessels. Granite Peak Fabrication provides a wide array of services to the Energy Industry.

Izaic is excited about the possibilities, saying, “After working for this great company for a while, and saving enough money, I plan to purchase my own welding truck needed for the welding machine I already own. My ultimate goal, after gaining experience and learning enough about the welding world, is to run my own welding company with 4 to 5 welding trucks doing portable fabrication for just about any type of business.”

Wind River Job Corp center director, Dr. Kristen Benson says “This student had his doubts when he first arrived at our Riverton campus, but he stuck it out and has succeeded by finding the positive in everything. He made friends pretty easily and has found his place here at Wind River. I am extremely proud of the things he has accomplished already.”

Congratulations to Wind River Job Corps student of the week Izaic Misplay.

WIND RIVER JOB CORPS serves up to 300 campus-based and non-residential students generally originating from the Rocky Mountain states. The center provides over 16 career tracks offered through eight vocational programs, including pre-apprenticeship opportunities. These programs have been determined and developed based on the current high-performing job market trends in the region. Included in vocational training are employability skills and community engagement. Wind River Job Corps is the newest of the 124 Job Corps centers located throughout the United States, opening in 2015. It is operated by the Alternate Perspectives, Inc. for the Department of Labor and is located at 4200 Airport Rd in Riverton, Wyoming.

JOB CORPS is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor. The program helps income-eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. Job Corps has trained and educated over two million individuals since 1964. It is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.

At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.

API Alternate Perspectives Incorporated (API) is a certified small, woman-owned company with corporate headquarters just outside our nation’s capital. API’s mission is to help individuals and organizations achieve their goals and realize their dreams by providing them with new ways of thinking to create new ways of doing. API staff have extensive Job Corps experience in almost every aspect of the Job Corps program. The API Operating model begins with building a “positive normative culture” at each center defined by four norms: respect self, respect others, respect community, and strive for excellence. Students and staff at the Wind River Job Corps Center are expected to adopt and embrace these norms to learn, grown, and strive for continuous improvement. In addition to Wind River Job Corps, API operates the Westover Job Corps Center, and Shriver Job Corps Center, both in Massachusetts.