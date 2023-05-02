Wind River High School student of the week: Martina Large

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Martina Large is Wind River’s student of the week.

“Martina is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, and is President of the Multicultural Club. She also participated in high school basketball. Martina is an artist whose work will be displayed at Art Symposium. Outside of school, she works at Nana’s Bowling and Bakery in Dubois. Martina plans to attend CWC after graduation. Her goal is to create multiple businesses that will benefit the community.”

Martina is the daughter of Marlo Calhoun and Buddy Large.