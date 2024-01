Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

The Wind River Farmers Market is here to bring you all the homegrown, fresh, and local items you’re looking for! The Winter Market runs every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30pm at the Frank B. Wise building in Fort Washakie.

The Wind River Farmers Market encourages youth vendors and lets them set up a table for only $1! Let your kids get out and make some money this Winter.

