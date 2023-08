The Wind River Development Fund and Wind River Food Sovereignty Programs invite you to an open house Thursday, August 24 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Tour the Frank B. Wise Business Center and visit with staff from WRDF and the Wind River Food Sovereignty Program. The Frank B. Wise Business Center is at #3 Ethete Road in Fort Washakie.

The Wind River Farmers Market will also be open from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the same location.

There will be free popsicles and beverages.