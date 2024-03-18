Wind River Clinic is hiring a Certified Medical Assistant

Certified Medical Assistant– Wind River Clinic, Riverton and Lander

Hours: Monday-Friday 8-5

Work in a great environment and be home in the evenings and weekends. Be a vital employee in the clinic’s office assisting the providers in the care of their patients.

The Medical Assistant assists providers by performing administrative and clinical duties under the direction of the provider. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments and maintaining medical records. Clinical duties may include preparing the treatment room for patient exams, recording patient medical history, and cleaning and sterilizing medical equipment.

Assist with patient intake and follow-up

Work alongside the provider to provide ambulatory care to patients

Assesses, plans and evaluates patient care needs.

Monitors, records, and communicates patient conditions as appropriate utilizing computerized documentation systems

Administers prescribed medications, changes dressings, cleans wounds and monitors vital signs

Assists provider during examination, treatment, and procedures

Carries out provider’s orders

Qualifications: Certified Medical Assistant

Benefits:

SageWest Medical Group offers a competitive compensation and benefits package.

If you are passionate about providing exceptional customer service and making a positive impact in the healthcare industry, we encourage you to apply for the Certified Medical Assistant position with SageWest Medical Group.

Join our team and be a part of our commitment to excellence in patient care. Apply today!