Wind River Cares – Your partner in the fight against COVID-19

The fight against COVID-19 continues, and Wind River Family and Community Health Care is here to support the community every step of the way. This month, we want to emphasize two vital aspects of the battle: COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Free COVID-19 Testing Kits Available

We understand the importance of easy and accessible testing to monitor the spread of COVID-19. That’s why we are pleased to announce that Wind River Family and Community Health Care is still offering FREE COVID-19 testing kits to our patients.

Whether you’re experiencing symptoms or just want peace of mind, these testing kits are a valuable resource. They allow you to test for COVID-19 in the comfort of your own home, ensuring convenience and safety for you and your loved ones.

Get Vaccinated – Protect Yourself and Others

Wind River Family and Community Health Care strongly encourages everyone in our community to get vaccinated. Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and those around you from the severe effects of COVID-19 and to help us reach herd immunity.

Our dedicated team of pharmacists is here to answer your questions and provide guidance on the COVID-19 vaccine. Whether you’re seeking your first dose, a booster shot, or simply need information, don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We are here to address your concerns and ensure you have the information you need to make informed decisions about your health.

How to Access Testing Kits and Vaccination

To obtain your FREE COVID-19 testing kit or to inquire about COVID-19 vaccination, please contact Wind River Family and Community Health Care at 307-856-9281. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff are ready to assist you with all your COVID-19-related needs.

We’re committed to keeping our community safe and informed. By offering testing kits and promoting vaccination, we aim to reduce the spread of the virus and protect the health and well-being of everyone in our community.

Remember, your health matters to us, and together, we can overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19. Let’s continue to prioritize safety, stay informed, and work towards a healthier, COVID-free future.

Together, we can make a difference in our community’s health and well-being.